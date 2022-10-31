EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Evans High School.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states that the teen was walking south toward the school, in the crosswalk at Knights Way.

A 16-year-old traveling north in a Toyota Tundra attempted to turn left but failed to see the pedestrian, hitting her with the truck.

Investigators say the victim had visible head injuries and was unconscious when EMS arrived. She reportedly woke up as they prepared to take her to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are stated to be serious but not life-threatening.

The Columbia County Board of Education confirms that the driver of the vehicle has been charged by local law enforcement.