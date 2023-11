AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a van on Hwy. 1 Friday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the van was traveling south on Hwy. 1 near East Frontage Rd. and I-20 when it struck a pedestrian. The collision happened at 7:13 p.m.

The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. None of the people in the van were injured.

The name of the person killed has not been released.