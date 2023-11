AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality in Augusta.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Gordon Hwy. at around 6:21 p.m. Thursday night for a fatal traffic collision. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.