AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Peach Orchard Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us a pedestrian was hit by a moving vehicle at 9:15 Wednesday night on Peach Orchard Road at Lumpkin Road.

The victim was taken to AU Medical Center where he later died just before 3:30 a.m.

No name has been released.

The coroner lists his cause of death as Blunt Force Trauma.