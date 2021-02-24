Pedestrian killed in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in North Augusta.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 100 block of Edgefield Rd. on Tuesday, February 23 at about 9:28 p.m.

A North Augusta woman was walking across Edgefield Rd. when she was struck by a southbound Toyota truck. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Christine Boland died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the driver of the truck was not injured.

The Coroner’s Office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

A toxicology analysis is pending.