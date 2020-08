RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian in Richmond County.

The incident happened at Mike Padgett Hwy at 4-H Club Road just after four o’clock.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking. Officials say the victim died.

Southbound lanes on Mike Padgett Hwy at 4-H Club Road were shut down For a short time and have since reopened.