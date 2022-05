Update | The scene has been cleared.

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a person has been hit by a car.

The incident happened about 6:30 Thursday morning on the 3500 block of Peach Orchard Road.

According to Richmond County dispatch both southbound lanes of Peach Orchard are blocked at this time.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew enroute to the scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.