Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJFB) — A pedestrian is recovering after being hit by a car in Aiken, Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened in front of Mitchell Shopping Center on Whiskey Road.

“A car entered the median to make a turn and didn’t see the pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle,” according to Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Marty Sawyer

Currently, it is not known who was at fault and if any charges will be made.

The pedestrian was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

