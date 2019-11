AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A train killed a pedestrian laying on the tracks. The Richmond County Coroner reports that person sat up just prior to being hit by the train. The incident happened near Walden Drive just before 3:45 p.m. The coroner reports the train was not able to stop.

Efforts are being made to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you posted.