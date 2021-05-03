Pedestrian fatality on Pine Log Road in Aiken

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to Augusta University Medical Center Monday after a woman was hit by a car on Pine Log Road.

51-year-old Tonya Hood was walking across Pine Log Rd. near Houndslake Dr. on Friday, April 30th at 9:36 pm when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead Monday at 1:25 pm from injuries sustained after being hit by the vehicle.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories