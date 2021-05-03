Pedestrian fatality on Pine Log Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to Augusta University Medical Center Monday after a woman was hit by a car on Pine Log Road.

51-year-old Tonya Hood was walking across Pine Log Rd. near Houndslake Dr. on Friday, April 30th at 9:36 pm when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead Monday at 1:25 pm from injuries sustained after being hit by the vehicle.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.