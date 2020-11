AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on the 3600 block of Morgan Rd.

27-year-old Marcus Sayas was hit by a pickup truck that was traveling south on Morgan Rd. Sayas was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:15 p.m.

There is no other information available at this time.

