Pedestrian fatality on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A pedestrian who was struck by a car On October 3, 2020 died Monday from injures sustained in the accident.
75-year-old John Creelan was hit by a vehicle at Mike Padgett Highway and Apple Valley Dr. on October 3rd.
He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later transferred to Select Specialty Hospital where he died from injuries received in the accident.
- NFL great Kevin Greene dies at 58
- Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains
- Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
- US health and defense officials give update 1 week into COVID-19 vaccine rollout
- CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions