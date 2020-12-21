Pedestrian fatality on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Space Yoga has become a haven for stretching and strengthening.

"It is a physical practice so a lot of people perceive it as a movement or just stuff that we're doing with our bodies. But, once you start practicing you see how that is all connected. You know, the whole mind body unit," explains Space Yoga owner Moniqua Acosta.

While the practice of yoga is old...the concept of Space Yoga is newer. It all grew from a seed that was sown by its owner Moniqua Acosta.

"What got me into this business is wanting to teach. That is my deep, personal identity is teaching."

The desire to teach led her on a journey that did not align with anything else in the area.

"When I was certified to teach yoga, which is about 8 or 9 years ago, there really wasn't anywhere that I wanted to teach. So, I thought maybe I should create that space."

Not only did she create a studio to teach...she produced a space that broke down potential financial