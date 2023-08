RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality.

Authorities say the incident happened Friday, August 4th .

According to the Coroner’s Office, Vincent Parker 64, was struck by a vehicle at Eve Street and Walker Street.

Authorities say Parker was taken to AUMC by EMS, and he died on Saturday, August 12th at 3:38 A.M.