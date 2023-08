SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A person has died after being hit by a car near Barnwell.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that the pedestrian was hit August 17 on Highway 3 near Pine Acres.

Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway after dark and died from their injuries on Sunday.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

