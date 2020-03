AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an accident in Aiken on Friday, March 13.

Troopers say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Columbia Highway North near May Royal Drive.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Columbia Highway North when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the right lane, as well.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.