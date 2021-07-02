Pedestrian dead after reportedly laying facedown on Washington Road, struck by vehicle

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on a local road.

The accident happened Thursday night around 10 p.m. on Washington Road at Halali Farm Road.

Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that several witnesses reported seeing a man, now identified as 24-year-old Elijah Robinson, lying face down in the westbound lane.

Drivers reportedly had to swerve around Robinson, but he was eventually struck by a black Hyundai.

Robinson was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further details have been released.