RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A pedestrian has died after an accident according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the RCSO Traffic Division, the accident happened on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway, which officials say is near the Harvest Table Buffet.

Authorities say the coroner is currently on the scene investigating this fatal pedestrian accident.

Authorities also say that the two westbound lanes are currently closed: the right lane and the right turn lane to Highway 25.

Authorities are asking drivers that are traveling in this area to use alternate routes.

The investigation are in the early stages according to the Traffic Division.