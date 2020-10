HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — Peach Orchard Road/US 25 is due for a better ride compliments of the $2.06 million resurfacing that begins Sunday.

Drivers can expect nightly lane closures as ATC Site Construction moves into the project from State Route 88 to Tobacco Road. General work hours are night hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Georgia DOT expects a Sunday night to Friday morning schedule.