Peace for the Holidays concert cancelled Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A concert set for the Augusta Commons Friday has been cancelled.

The Peace for the Holidays concert set for Friday, December 13th, has been called off due to inclement weather.

Scheduled to perform were the Burke County High School Chorus and Gospel Choir, Fred Williams and the Cathedral of Praise Church of Christ Youth Choir.

The series will continue next Friday, December 20th, weather permitting, with performances by the Columbia County Choral Society Ensemble, the Rhythm and Class Cloggers and the Jessye Normal School of the Arts starting at 6 p.m.