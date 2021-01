SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) --- A number of seniors use computers and other devices, but for some, they rely on the phone to take care of business, including making appointments. The vaccine roll-out is proving to make that difficult but a solution is in place that could make the process run more smoothly.

"The largest obstacle is still the number of vaccines, particularly the number of first doses that enter the state from the federal government," Interim Public Health Director for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Dr. Brannon Traxler said.