Peace activist wants change after club shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The search continues for deadly shooting suspects in Aiken County and you may be able to help police.

One man dead, many people injured and the front door boarded up at Seventh Lounge after a night out turned deadly.

Jack Logan with Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization said, “If we’re going to continue to allow clubs to be open, we must have laws in place so that people can go out and enjoy and to prevent these types of tragedies.”

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 1:00 a.m. on November 28th, deputies rushed to Seventh Lounge right off of Richland Avenue responding to a shooting call.

“In doing my own homework just on this club, in 2018 they had another shooting here. I didn’t stop there. I went on to call the alcohol, beverage and the lady told me that she couldn’t tell me if their license was up to date. But I do believe that this club’s license may be up to date and I would pray and hope because it’s sitting so close to city and county offices,” said Logan.

Police found more than a dozen people injured and 30-year-old Craig Youmans dead at the shooting scene. Authorities say at least three suspects drove up to Seventh Longue in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe and opened fire. Witnesses said they saw the suspects firing a rifle and a handgun.

Logan said, “Duty of the club owner to know who is coming on his or her property.”

Jack Logan is a community activist trying to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“When I was young, we used to go out to clubs and we didn’t have this type of violence. We enjoyed ourselves. But when you have people turn into a parking lot, with a gun, that’s a problem,” said Logan.

Logan says there should be some sort of a search before a patron enters a South Carolina nightclub. And due to COVID-19, Logan wants all bars and nightclubs in the Palmetto closed.

“This club was out of compliance with the pandemic going on and I do believe there’s an 11 curfew when alcohol should be stopped that the governor placed.”

If you have any information about the shooting suspects or know where the light-colored Chevy-Tahoe is call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. You can remain anonymous.