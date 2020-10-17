Paying respect to a twelve-year-old shooting victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A CSRA family is mourning the death of one of their own and the search continues for answers.

Family, friends, and loved ones came together on Wyman Street in Aiken to remember a life gone too soon. Edward “Chevy” McKenzie Jr., was shot to death on October 10 at the home on Wyman Street.

A prayer at the vigil started with, “Right now, the family’s missing him God. So, father God, console the family God. Lord, father strengthen them in the name of Jesus. And let them know God that justice will be served, God.”

Curtis Dawkins, a teacher at North Aiken Elementary, said, “It was a very difficult pill to swallow but one of the things that we’re praying for and hoping for is that they find the person who did it.”

Betty Edwards, Chevy’s former coach, demanded, “Stop the violence. Stop the violence. We have got to come together. We need togetherness, not the shooting, arguing, fussing. Bring peace, peace, love, and happiness.”

Family members and loved of the 12-year-old say a person or group walked up to the home and shot through the windows.

“Devastating. Could not believe it when I got the phone call I kept saying no, it’s not true. It’s not true. So I walked down the street to his Aunt’s house and I asked. And she just opened the door and she say, ‘Coach, your baby’s gone,'” said Edwards.

Chevy was a fifth-grader at North Aiken Elementary and turned 12-years-old just two days before he was killed.

“He even took a picture out in front of the school with Mr. Marshall, the guidance counselor, with his certificate because it was his birthday. And he went to the fair and had fun. I talked to his mom that next week he had a great time and everything. And then this incident happened,” recalled Dawkins.

Chevy played on a football team in Johnston where he had a lot of nicknames and friends but there was more to him than what you saw on the gridiron.

“He was an individual. He was an individual. He liked to do things by himself. He liked to be with the teacher by himself and he really wanted to learn different things,” said Dawkins.

Edwards described Chevy as, “Energetic. Anything you asked him to do, he wanted to do. He loved sports. He loved Lebron James. He would give you all he had even with asthma and everything. He would give you everything he had.”

The Aiken Department of Public safety says finding who’s responsible for Chevy’s death is their top priority. If you have any information about this tragedy, call Aiken Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.