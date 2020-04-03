Pay bump to be considered for some Augusta city workers

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders are looking for ways to compensate workers during this coronavirus outbreak.

City offices are closed, but many employees are still on the job, dealing with the public.

Commissioners saying these workers are going beyond the call of duty and should be rewarded.

“What can we do for those folks we can reward them something later we can do something I think we need to look at our employees who our out on the front lines and what can we do for them I know everybody doesn’t fall into that category but we should find a way to look at that,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The city administrator will make recommendations for changes to the city pay policy, those will go before commissioners for approval on Monday.