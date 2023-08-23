AUGUSTA (WJBF) – PAW Patrol Live! is coming to Augusta this weekend!

“The Great Pirate Adventure.” is an action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon.

Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker!

Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

When: Saturday, August 26th at 10AM

Saturday, August 26th at 2PM

Where: James Brown Arena

601 7th Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Tickets: Tickets start at $48. Tickets are available at the SRP Box Office or at AECTix. Ticket prices are inclusive of a $3 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $128. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.