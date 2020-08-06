Patron-less Masters is Mayors prediction

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Golf’s first major Championship, the PGA is underway

And in less than 100 days the Masters, this year’s last major golf championship, is scheduled to take place.

The tournament is still on, but Mayor Hardie Davis predicts, like the PGA, it will take place without the galleries.

“The PGA Championship at Harding Park without fans and that’s likely what probably happen here in Augusta where we have a tournament without fans, do I believe Augusta National can do it better than anybody absolutely,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

When pressed Mayor Davis would not say whether he would prefer the tournament with patrons during this outbreak of without.

