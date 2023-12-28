COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 45-year veteran in law enforcement has made an official announcement that he is running to become the next Columbia County Sheriff.

Patrick Clayton made the announcement that he will be running for sheriff against the current, long-time sheriff, Clay Whittle.

According to his resume, one of Clayton’s longest held positions was with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In his announcement letter, Clayton said that his main focus would be to get pay raises for deputies, and he would not accept a salary over $140,000.

According to the Columbia County Board of Elections Office, qualifying for the seat will not take place until March 2024, and the next election for Columbia County Sheriff will be on the November 2024 ballot.

The Board of Elections Office states that Sheriff Whittle does not need to file a Declaration of Intent because he is the incumbent candidate.

No other individuals, according to the Board of Elections, have filed Declarations of Intent.

