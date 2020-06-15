Patient, coworker remember Dr. Mullins’ work and legacy in the burn world

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The medical community in the CSRA remembers a gentle giant. A man who saved many lives in the burn world.

He is being described as very good, very straightforward yet caring. And during his years at the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, he touched many lives both patients and medical staff.

“He and his staff were very straight up. He said your son has a very serious burn, 75 percent, third degree,” said Earl Cooper, whose son Christian survived burns from a car crash in Alabama back in 2014.

Cooper told NewsChannel 6 that his son is here today with the help of Dr. Fred Mullins.

“The fact that he’s working full time at a bank here in Birmingham is a pretty good sign that you feel pretty good about it. But the thing about Dr. Mullins is there was no pretense. There was no sugar coating,” Cooper said.

He added that once his son made it to the burn center in Augusta for Dr. Mullins to treat him, he experienced someone who was caring. It’s a trademark Beretta Coffman said she has seen working alongside Dr. Mullins for nearly 30 years.

“He cared for his patients like no other physician I’ve ever seen,” said Coffman, Lead Physician Assistant. “He was compassionate. He provided excellent medical care. Many physicians do that, but Dr. Mullins was special because he led us and taught us. Made us to be better than we were the day before.”

He served as the Medical Director of JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital and President/CEO of Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America. Doctors Hospital released a statement saying for more than 30 years he cared for thousands of patients and transformed burn care across the nation and the globe.

Coffman added, “He combined technologies to get better results. He worked on techniques to decrease pain. And also to improve patients so they could live a quality life, not just a life after burn.”

Coffman said Dr. Muillins is also credited to starting Shop with a Doc, a Christmas time joy for patients that is now enjoyed in other cities.

But for Cooper, the joy is truly having his son healed by Dr. Mullins.

“He was just a rare individual. To have him with such a generous spirit be open and honest with your most precious asset in your life, one of your children, it’s hard to find,” he said.

