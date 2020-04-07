Patch golf course waiting for word to open

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Meanwhile the status of the city owned Cabbage Patch Golf Course is still up in there air.

The course closed signs are still up at the Municipal Golf Course, even as city leaders ask why its not open.

The course was scheduled to re-open this past Saturday but that was postponed after Governor Kemp’s shelter in place order.

The manager says its up to the city.

“We can wipe the carts down sanitize them making sure everybody stays a safe distance no more than one or two persons in the pro shop we can do that part of it but just hoping we can stay healthy and keep out distances that’s my concern,” said General Manager Ira Miller.

Miller says when the course opens it could go to -cards only- to to avoid exchanging money.