Patch counts its losses from Masters postponed

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) With the Masters postponed Augusta’s Municipal Golf Course is counting its loses.

Like most area golf courses the Patch sees a big bump in business during the tournament.

The course was ready for visitors who now will not be in town.

The loss will be significant for the city owned links.

“We’re probably losing anywhere between 15 and 20 thousand dollars for that one week with the guests coming in from out of town but one thing i want to tell everybody is be safe coronavirus so the city is looking out for the safety of everybody,” said Golf Course General Manager Ira Miller.

Miller is hopeful the loss is only temporary, the club announced the Masters would be played at a future date.