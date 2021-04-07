Past champions gather for champion dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dustin Johnson earned his first green jacket in November after setting a course record of 20 under par. In addition to becoming a masters champion, he has the honor of hosting the champions dinner.

With an appetizer that jumps off the menu, everyone wants to know what influenced the pigs in the blanket.

Did your kids influence you maybe on the pigs in the blanket?

“No, no well I worked with the club and Jim James that’s who helped me with the dinner,” said Johnson.

And for 3-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson, this is his 29th masters appearance. Everyone creates a special moment, such as Adam Scott’s champions dinner which was Australian themed.

“I’m always open to whatever, to whatever the Masters Champion has to try I’ve tried a lot of different cuisine over the years. I think it’s pretty cool, he had this wonderful meal and it was Australian theme and out comes dessert. It’s Pavlova and some of these moments that come out at Champions dinner are special and that one was cuisine inspired,” said Mickelson.

As past Masters champions gather for Tuesday’s Champions Dinner it’s expected that patrons who haven’t enjoyed the concessions at Augusta National for more than a year they will get together and dine like champions as well.

Patron Kevin Lente said, “It’s amazing it’s the coolest thing to roll through there and get sandwiches for a $1.50,it’s pretty special. This is the Crow’s Nest the beer made for the Masters. Any food today? Egg salad, then Pimento Cheese I think”

“Just had lunch I had the BBQ sandwich my dad the Pimento Cheese and it was pretty amazing. And I’m going to sneak in there tonight and get me some pigs in a blanket,” said patron Michael Breheny.

With good food, drinks flowing and great golfing, these patrons are just glad to be back within side the gates of Augusta National.

“Half the fun of it is the beers and the food and I think his menu looks great! You can’t beat steak and potatoes and pigs in a blanket. I’m sure it’ll be great tonight.”

“This is my first experience here it’s absolutely unbelievable! The course is unbelievable the people, look how beautiful this place is! There’s no better place this is Disney Land for golfers, I love this place, I love you guys, it doesn’t get any better. This is awesome!