Passing the smell test at city buildings

It’s an issue that has some Augusta leaders holding their noses.

Commissioner John Clarke raising concerns about the types of air fresheners and scents used in city buildings.

The Central Services Department says there are odor neutralizers set on timers mainly in bathrooms,but they haven’t heard of them being a problem.



” Central Services has placed some time stated odor neutralizers mainly in the restrooms, we do not police individual suites and departments so in this particular case we have not received any complaints so we are not aware of any issues that those odor neutralizers may have caused,” says Takiyah Douse, Director of Central Services.



Douse says there is no city policy against workers bringing their own air fresheners or scented candles to their offices.