Woman in custody after shooting incident at Masters Inn

UPDATE: Richmond County Deputies responded to Masters Inn on Washington Road after they were called to a woman threatening suicide.

When deputies arrived, the woman shot at them. The SWAT team was called and people in the area were evacuated.

SWAT officers were able to get to the woman and arrest her. No one was hurt.

Please expect delays if you are driving in that area.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Parts of Washington Road are blocked off following an incident at Masters Inn.

Washington road is closed off from Patriot’s Way to Steven’s Creek.

There are no other details at this time.

