Parts of Silver Bluff Road is 35 mph; resident says no speed limit signs causing issues

AIKEN, S.C. (WJFB) — Residents in one area in Aiken, South Carolina are concerned about traffic. The problem could be handled with new signs in the area.

“When they first opened it, you just figured well they haven’t finished yet because it took so long for that project anyway but now it’s been three months since they’ve opened it and there still aren’t signs there,” Susan Steeves told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Steeves lives near the 1.5-mile stretch of Silver Bluff that was a part of the Silver Bluff Improvement Project. She says a sense of road rage that takes place with drivers, at times, since some folks are simply not sure of the speed limits. “People practically run you off the road because they think I want to go 50 mph and I don’t care if it’s 35,” she added.

Silver Bluff from Indian Creek Trail to Village Green Blvd, or Silver Bluff from Village Green Blvd to Indian Creek Trail, is supposed to be 35 miles per hour. Shawn took that trip and in that little more than a mile it takes to get from point A to point B, he didn’t see a second sign in sight. “There’s a lot of traffic and I know there has been, before they put the traffic light in Woodside and at Silver Bluff, a couple of fatal accidents there,” Steeves said.

The Silver Bluff Improvement Project started in 2016 but was plagued with a number of setbacks. Now, it’s opened with its final configuration and pavement markings in place. “There are two shopping center areas. They have a lot of traffic going in and out and then there’s Woodside Village which fortunately they now have a light at Woodside Village and Silver Bluff which really helps,” Steeves shared.

But as for Steeves, she wants the project fully completed with adding signs to make sure drivers can stay safe on the road.”If you’re going to take the time to put in a road that’s going to be safer for people, and that’s the ultimate goal of doing something like this, you should go all the way and get the signs up,” she added.

Shawn did reach out to the City of Aiken, Aiken County, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find out who’s responsible for adding the speed limit signs.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to let you know when we find out.