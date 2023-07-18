THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)- Sweetwater Park has been a sweet treat to the people of Thomson for decades.

But as the park has aged, so has its facilities, including the tower at it’s softball complex.

And in just a few days, it will be demolished to make it look brand new.

The project has been in discussion for the last few years, as the concession stand and surrounding lights have been worn and torn over time.

But now McDuffie County is taking action.

“I know it’s been in discussion since I took the position back in 2019, but you could tell the building needed to be renovated,” said Trevor Welcher. He is the parks and recreation director for McDuffie County.

The Thomson-McDuffie County Recreation Department is partnering with the Cranston Engineering Group to make the transformation happen.

The cost–$2.2 million. The money will be split between general funding, and the most recent round of SPLOST money from the community.

The project will bring a new concession stand, lights, and office spaces for scorekeepers and umpires at the softball complex.

“We want to make sure we put together a great plan that can last for 60 to 80 years, not another 20 to 25,” said Welcher.

People who use Sweetwater Park say this is a great opportunity to reach the next generation.

“I remember coming up as a child here playing, and these days our kids need an outlet, so anything that will help them stay out of the streets, stay focused, it’s just a great opportunity,” said Thomson resident Bronda Reynolds.

Thomson High School Athletic Director Cordaro Crawford says giving today’s youth a place to be active and healthy is vital to their success down the road, but also the community of Thomson as a whole.

“As the rec department continues to grow, the community continues to grow. And seeing the new facilities, it’ll also encourage and motivate a lot of people to get back involved that have kind of not been involved in recent years,” said Crawford.

And just like Crawford, Trevor Welcher says the county and recreation development are completely on board for the exciting future for the park that has served Thomson for a number of years.

“This is a community park. And that’s why we are here-the recreation department-we are pro-community, pro-kids, pro-everybody in Thomson, McDuffie County and surrounding counties,” said Welcher.

Welcher says crews will be working for the next 6-8 months on the project.

The new tower and lights are expected to be completed by early next year–Welcher says it should be open by the time softball season begins in 2024.

He also says this is part of a master plan for the property, which will continue to see renovations and improvements over the next 5-10 years.

The main additions will include a new track that will wrap around the softball complex, as well as championship fields for football and soccer.

To follow the progress and stay updated on construction, you can visit their website at www.thomson-mcduffie.gov.