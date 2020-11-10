Partridge Inn comes to life in spirit of Masters tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While the Masters may be patronless, an historic Augusta landmark decided to keep with tradition.

The Partridge Inn will offer food and entertainment in the spirit of the tournament. Guests can expect private, socially distanced lounge pods, and large TV screens that will air the tournament in real time.

There’s also going to be live music each night, rooftop gatherings, and a robust menu offering southern style foods.

We spoke with General Manager Lloyd Van Horn. He said, “It’s a great opportunity for the locals to come in. You never know who you might see here. It has always been the place to be seen and nothing has changed in that avenue.”

The rooftop bar is nightly. Live music starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. Van Horne also said the chef offers pimento cheese sandwiches.

For more information on these events, click here. For all other inquires, and to make watch party and dining reservations, rooftop party reservations, or to book packages, contact sales manager Madalyn Neal via email at mneal@northph.com, or by phone at 762-994-0318. Follow the Partridge Inn on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ThePartridgeInn, and on Instagram at @ThePartridgeInn.