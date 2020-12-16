Participate in Augusta Animal Services Christmas Home for the Paw-lidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services is seeking homes for their Christmas Home for the Paw-lidays event!

Invite a pet in need to your house for a cuddle on the couch, a binge watching marathon and some holiday festivities!

Augusta Animal Services is looking for families that aren’t traveling for the holidays that would be able to pick up a dog or a cat on Friday, December 18th – Saturday, December 19th from 12:00 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Pets can be returned to the shelter Sunday, December 27th between 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or Monday, December 28th between 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Or, you can keep them through the New Year and return them Monday, January 4th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pets participating are spayed/neutered, up to date on shots and microchipped. Your family pets must be up to date on their vaccinations. Families are encouraged to bring their children and personal pets to the shelter to ensure the pet they are choosing for the holiday gets along with their family & pet(s).

If needed, Augusta Animal Services will provide supplies for the dog or cat during the time of stay.

As always, families are encouraged to adopt!