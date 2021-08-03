Parkinson’s Care Partners invited to special recharge & reconnect event August 20th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Medical College of Georgia, in collaboration with the Parkinson’s Foundation Georgia Chapter, is reaching out Parkinson’s care partners with a special event later this month.

“Care Partners: Restore, Recharge, & Reconnect” is happening Friday, August 20 at the Kroc Center from 11:30am TO 1:30pm. Lunch is included!

Bill Karp will perform Sinatra favorites, there will be drawings for a massage and other pampering services. WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery is the featured speaker.

You need to register because space is limited. Call 770-450-0792 to reserve your place, or go to Georgia@Parkinson.org