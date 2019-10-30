Parking meters in Downtown Augusta soon to be a reality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Downtown Augusta is growing. Business is coming in, and people are spending a lot of their leisure time there. But soon, parking for free will be a thing of the past.

During Monday’s commission meeting, SP Plus Parking presented to Augusta Commissioners a plan to install parking meters in certain areas of Downtown Augusta. Commissioners say this is an effort to enforce parking in downtown.

“We just need to find out how exactly how it is going to be done,” said Commissioner Johne Clarke. “So that the citizens and the business owners are not too impacted.”

Commissioner Clarke says there is no doubt the meters are coming. But his biggest concern is employees losing money from paying to park, or losing part of their paycheck because patrons aren’t tipping due to the parking meters.

“There is going to be a certain mindset for people,” explained Clarke. “They are going to say, I’m going to come downtown to eat and have a drink, but I’m going to have to pay a $1.50 for parking. So I’m not going to tip as well as I normally do. I don’t know if that is going to be an impact or not.”

SP Plus is recommending for the meters to run Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm. The rates will start at 50 cents, to $1.50 up to four hours. One person who works at Mellow Mushroom believes the parking meters will have a negative impact on those who work downtown.

“Just something so small as a parking meter is going to affect how people make money,” said Dustin Simar. “In places that require them to make tips, and that is their lively hood.”

Simar told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson, he also lives downtown. If the meters are approved, residents would have to pay for an annual $50 parking permit. For employees, it will be a $25 monthly fee.

“There are people who can’t afford that,” explained Simar. “How are they supposed to park downtown, if they can’t afford that yearly permit.”

The engineering service committee voted 3 to 1 to recommend the proposal to the full commission to approve the parking meters. The commissioners will then vote on the project in next week’s commission meeting.