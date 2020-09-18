Parking for new arena will be discussion point

Augusta. Ga (WJBF) Parking issues could be a thing at a new James Brown Arena.

Designs for the new arena are calling for ten thousand seats increasing capacity over the current one by more than 30 percent.

But a parking deck -is not- being recommended for the first phase of the project.

“Shuttles would be used for those parking nearby, and many — won’t need any parking.
.”They do have a point about the ride share people sharing rides and not necessarily bringing cars to the event like they use to I think that is something we could look at for discussion we could get it done with or without the parking deck,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

A parking deck would add 18 million dollars to the already 228 million dollar price tag for the new arena.

