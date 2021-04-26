Park named for Augusta boxer proposed

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Boxing great Vernon Forrest would have turned 50 years old now a move on the commission to rename this old park in Harrisburg his old neighborhood in his honor.

Hillside Park would be down for the count replaced with Vernon Forrest Park recognizing the Augusta boxing legend.

It has a nice ring to it.

“He is from Augusta he did rise to international acclaim he did a lot of things good things,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“If the individual brought good attention represented our community well throughout the country yes, I could understand that,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Forrest was a world champion boxer; he lost his life when he was shot and killed in Atlanta by an armed robber in 2009.

Last June the commission considered naming the Augusta Common in his honor.

Now commissioner Jordon Johnson leading the charge to rename Hillside Park for Forrest.

But Hillside Park is far from the cities most visited park, or best equipped and some believe not the best place to honor Forrest.

“Instead of renaming something after him I’d rather find something brand new to name after him,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“Now if we were going to make some more parks in the next five or ten years, I could understand designating a name the likelihood of us adding any more parks in our community right now is a little slim.” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

A public hearing on the renaming has already occurred there would not be much cost simply the cost of changing the signs in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.