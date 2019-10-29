Parents may want to put away pets on Halloween to keep kids safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Parents who take safety precautions with their kids during Halloween, may want to add one more thing to the list: lock up the dog.

A local doctor said he treated two children recently and both were dressed in their costumes and got attacked by dogs.

We sat down with Augusta University’s Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Dr. Jack Yu. He shared photos, too graphic to show to the public, of kids faces mauled by dogs on Halloween. So, he wants to send a message: keep your dressed up kids and your dogs separate on October 31.

“They have very long canines and a long snout. They’ll grab on to the target and they shake their head,” said Dr. Yu while demonstrating the attack with his hands.

That very dangerous description can happen to any child with a dog or visiting a house with a dog on Halloween.

Dr. Yu said, “A three year old girls’ cheek tissue is very delicate.”

He told us Augusta University Medical Center saw two extremely disfigured faces from kids trick-or-treating in disguise. And he said one incident is too many.

“A dog uses sight and they use smell. So, if you’re putting all that stuff on you and you put a wig on or you put a mask on, you put a cape on then a bunch of strangers come to your house, the dog is already in a heightened state of fight or flight. They will protected their territory,” he said.

The attack happens in two minutes. So, in short, Dr. Yu warns parents to give the dog their favorite toy and put them up in a separate room from kids and people trick-or-treating.

If the unthinkable happens, Dr. Yu said Augusta University begins to repair right away.

“We call in a microsurgeon to try to hook up the torn blood vessels,” Dr. Yu said after explaining that the debris gets washed away first. “The likelihood of success is not high, but we give it a try. If there are bones exposed, we try to keep the bone moist. That evening is mostly damage control.”

Dr. Yu added that the breeds that attacked his patients were a beagle, pit bull and rottweiler. But all dogs are territorial, so remember to keep them up.

He also said common things like people ringing the doorbell can set dogs off, so it is important to lock them up this Thursday.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps