Parent to file lawsuit against Aiken County School District, alleging ‘inhumane treatment’ of autistic son

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County School system is standing by a teachers decision to isolate a special needs student at Chukker Creek Elementary School.

A parent has accused teachers at the school of secluding her autistic son in an empty room by himself.

In a statement by the Aiken County School System, “de-escalation methods to include space free of items” can be used for students in “crisis” and in order to promote safety, however, the student is never left alone or prevented from leaving.

The school system has not received notice of a lawsuit, despite a press release filed by an attorney representing the family.

Statement from Aiken Co School System: