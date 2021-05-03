Parent charged after fight during basketball game at Riverview Park in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were sent to the Riverview Park Activities Center for an assault that occurred during a basketball game.

During a youth basketball game, 52-year-old Eric Jarome Mobley of Covington, Ga. allegedly got off of the bleachers, went to the basketball court and struck a juvenile player in the face with his fist. According to a witness, Mr. Mobley then left in a gray sedan.

An officer stopped Mobley on Buena Vista Ave. and asked him about the incident. Mobley admitted to being at the court and leaving the bleachers. He stated his son was playing in the basketball game. He said the other team received a penalty for rough play. Mobley claimed a player from the opposing team was taunting his son and when he left the bleachers to go to the court and assist his son, another player hit him.

The officer was able to retrieve security footage that showed Mobley exit the stands while play was stopped for a foul. Mobley walked across the court towards his son and the teams gathered around. The crowd of players moved towards the bleachers. Mobley is seen in the video on the edge of the crowd. The video shows the victim moving around the crowd towards Mobley. Mobley is then seen hitting the victim. A fight then breaks out between both teams. Minutes later, coaches and officials separate the teams and clear the gym.

North Augusta Parks and Recreations staff placed Mobley on a trespass notice. An officer issued the trespass notice and told Mobley a warrant application would be submitted for the assault.

The victim’s father wanted to press charges for the assault after viewing the security footage. The officer told the victim’s father a warrant application would be submitted for a judge to determine probable cause to arrest Mobley for simple assault.