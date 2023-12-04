AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Happy Horror Days!!! The Paranormal Cirque is returning to the Augusta Mall this week.

Promoters want to remind a potential guests that no-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

When: December 7-10 , 2024

Where: 3450 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta Mall

Times:

Thursday Dec 7, 2023 7:30 pm

Friday Dec 8, 2023 7:30 pm

Saturday Dec 9, 2023 6:30 pm

Saturday Dec 9, 2023 9:30 pm

Sunday Dec 10, 2023 5:30 pm

Sunday Dec 10, 2023 8:30 pm

