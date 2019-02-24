Parade of Quartets is Celebrating 65 Years

The Parade of Quartets is the longest running gospel show in the country, and they happen to be part of the News Channel 6 family.
Karlton How, the host of the show, joined News Channel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss an upcoming concert.
