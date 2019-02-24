Parade of Quartets is Celebrating 65 Years

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Parade of Quartets is the longest running gospel show in the country, and they happen to be part of the News Channel 6 family.

Karlton How, the host of the show, joined News Channel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss an upcoming concert.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story