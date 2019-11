AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Human Affairs Commission and the South Carolina Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation invites you to come together and have a conversation about race.

No Blame, No Shame: A conversation about race will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

We’re told the event will be a panel discussion.