Panel appointed to determine if Sias can continue serving as Augusta Commissioner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has appointed a commission to determine whether Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias should continue to serve.

Sias was indicted three weeks ago on federal charges of obstruction and making false statements related to the ongoing investigation of Jamestown Community Center.

A release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia states that Sias is charged with Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in Federal Investigations; and False Statement or Representation Made to a Department or Agency of the United States.

These charges carry a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, plus substantial fines.

The three member panel that will decide on his status as commissioner includes: State Attorney General Chris Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis.

That panel has 14 days to make a recommendation to the governor.

Read the full indictment below or by clicking HERE.