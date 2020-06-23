AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Here at home, Hope House of Augusta supports women with substance abuse.
Even in the pandemic, case workers are seeing dozens of women everyday, through residential and off-campus programs.
And the needs aren’t just for women, but for their children, too.
Kim Grimes is the Development Coordinator at Hope House. She says even in the pandemic, they’re seeing up to 100 women a day in both residential and off-campus treatment programs.
If you would like to help the folks at Hope House, the easiest way is to make a donation at hopehouseaugusta.org.
You can call 706.737.9879 for more information, or drop a check to PO Box 3597, Augusta, GA, 30914.
Pandemic does not put a pause on services at Hope House of Augusta
