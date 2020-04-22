Palmer Grove Missionary Baptist Church recovering from COVID-19

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Palmer Grove Missionary Baptist Church is in the process of mourning and recovery following an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the church.

The Church in Burke County has been professionally sanitized to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the cleaning, all services have been canceled until further notice.

Church members released the following statement regarding the painful loss of their pastor,