Palmer Grove Missionary Baptist Church recovering from COVID-19

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Palmer Grove Missionary Baptist Church is in the process of mourning and recovery following an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the church.
The Church in Burke County has been professionally sanitized to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the cleaning, all services have been canceled until further notice.
Church members released the following statement regarding the painful loss of their pastor,
We thank you for your prayers, and continue to solicit prayers for our
members and the entire community during the passing of our beloved
Pastor, Rev. “Dr.”Jerry J. Smith.