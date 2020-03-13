Paine College suspends classes for two weeks in response to COVID-19 threat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The President of Paine College, Cheryl Evans Jones and other Paine College Officials, have suspended in person classes for two weeks effective 5:00 P.M. Friday, March 13.

Students are expected to leave campus no later than 5:00 P.M. Sunday, March 15. Services will be provided for international students unable to vacate the premises and return home.

The following statement was released,

“The College’s top priority is the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and visitors to our campus,” said President Jones. “We have taken these preventative measures that will facilitate “social distancing” and limit human interactions that would advance the spread of COVID-19. This decision was taken after much thought and consultation.”

Classes will continue online in the meantime. Classes will resume March 30, 2020 at 8:00 A.M.

All spring athletic and championship events are canceled for the remainder of the academic year.

On campus meetings, conferences, and faculty travel through March 27th has been suspended.

